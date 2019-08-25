Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|5
|8
|
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Goodwin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|11
|10
|10
|6
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.338
|1-Straw pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Bregman ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Alvarez dh
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.322
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Toro 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.162
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|001_2
|4
|0
|Houston
|100
|100
|27x_11
|10
|0
1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Altuve (21), Bregman (28), Reddick (15). HR_Simmons (6), off Valdez; Goodwin (13), off Devenski; Maldonado (3), off Buttrey; Altuve (24), off T.Cole. RBIs_Simmons (30), Goodwin (37), Alvarez (58), Reddick 3 (40), Maldonado 2 (4), Bregman (90), Toro (1), Altuve 2 (59). S_Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pujols); Houston 1 (Gurriel). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Alvarez. GIDP_Upton, K.Smith.
DP_Houston 3 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Toro, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 4-7
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|90
|6.10
|Del Pozo
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.70
|Buttrey
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.77
|T.Cole
|1
|
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|37
|6.80
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 4-6
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|5
|8
|94
|5.14
|Rondón, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.75
|J.Smith, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.69
|Devenski
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.84
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-1. IBB_off T.Cole (Alvarez). HBP_Valdez 2 (Goodwin,Trout). WP_T.Cole.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:59. A_38,989 (41,168).
