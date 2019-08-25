Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 4 2 5 8 Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .291 Trout cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .293 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .298 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .271 Goodwin rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .284 K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 11 10 10 6 6 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .304 Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .338 1-Straw pr-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .233 Bregman ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .283 Alvarez dh 2 2 0 1 2 0 .322 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .308 Toro 3b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .200 Reddick rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .261 Maldonado c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .162 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242

Los Angeles 010 000 001_2 4 0 Houston 100 100 27x_11 10 0

1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Altuve (21), Bregman (28), Reddick (15). HR_Simmons (6), off Valdez; Goodwin (13), off Devenski; Maldonado (3), off Buttrey; Altuve (24), off T.Cole. RBIs_Simmons (30), Goodwin (37), Alvarez (58), Reddick 3 (40), Maldonado 2 (4), Bregman (90), Toro (1), Altuve 2 (59). S_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pujols); Houston 1 (Gurriel). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Alvarez. GIDP_Upton, K.Smith.

DP_Houston 3 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Toro, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, L, 4-7 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 4 90 6.10 Del Pozo 1 0 1 1 1 0 14 2.70 Buttrey 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.77 T.Cole 1 6 7 7 2 1 37 6.80

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 4-6 6 2 1 1 5 8 94 5.14 Rondón, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.75 J.Smith, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.69 Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-1. IBB_off T.Cole (Alvarez). HBP_Valdez 2 (Goodwin,Trout). WP_T.Cole.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:59. A_38,989 (41,168).

