Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

August 25, 2019 5:23 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 4 2 5 8
Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .291
Trout cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .293
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .298
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .271
Goodwin rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .284
K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 11 10 10 6 6
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .304
Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .338
1-Straw pr-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .233
Bregman ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Alvarez dh 2 2 0 1 2 0 .322
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .308
Toro 3b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .200
Reddick rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .261
Maldonado c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .162
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Los Angeles 010 000 001_2 4 0
Houston 100 100 27x_11 10 0

1-ran for Brantley in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Altuve (21), Bregman (28), Reddick (15). HR_Simmons (6), off Valdez; Goodwin (13), off Devenski; Maldonado (3), off Buttrey; Altuve (24), off T.Cole. RBIs_Simmons (30), Goodwin (37), Alvarez (58), Reddick 3 (40), Maldonado 2 (4), Bregman (90), Toro (1), Altuve 2 (59). S_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Pujols); Houston 1 (Gurriel). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Houston 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Alvarez. GIDP_Upton, K.Smith.

DP_Houston 3 (Toro, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Toro, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, L, 4-7 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 4 90 6.10
Del Pozo 1 0 1 1 1 0 14 2.70
Buttrey 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.77
T.Cole 1 6 7 7 2 1 37 6.80
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 4-6 6 2 1 1 5 8 94 5.14
Rondón, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.75
J.Smith, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.69
Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-1. IBB_off T.Cole (Alvarez). HBP_Valdez 2 (Goodwin,Trout). WP_T.Cole.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:59. A_38,989 (41,168).

