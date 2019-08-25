Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

August 25, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 4 2 Totals 32 11 10 10
Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2
Trout cf 2 0 1 0 Brantley lf 2 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Straw pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss 5 1 1 1
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 2 2 0 1
Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0
Goodwin rf 3 1 1 1 Toro 3b 3 2 1 1
K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 2 3
Rengifo 2b 2 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 2
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 000 001 2
Houston 100 100 27x 11

DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Altuve (21), Bregman (28), Reddick (15). HR_Simmons (6), Goodwin (13), Maldonado (3), Altuve (24). S_Reddick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria L,4-7 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 4
Del Pozo 1 0 1 1 1 0
Buttrey 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
T.Cole 1 6 7 7 2 1
Houston
Valdez W,4-6 6 2 1 1 5 8
Rondón H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0
J.Smith H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 0

Del Pozo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Valdez 2 (Goodwin,Trout). WP_T.Cole.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Sean Barber; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:59. A_38,989 (41,168).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow