Houston 4, Oakland 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|5
|5
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.335
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.282
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.335
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|7
|
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Joseph 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Profar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Houston
|000
|031
|000_4
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|1
E_Anderson (3). LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Bregman (26), Gurriel (33), Olson (17). HR_Bregman (30), off Anderson; Semien (21), off Greinke. RBIs_Bregman 3 (83), Gurriel (86), Semien (58). SB_Altuve (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Alvarez 2, Chirinos, Springer, Correa); Oakland 3 (Joseph 2, Grossman). RISP_Houston 2 for 14; Oakland 0 for 5.
GIDP_Brantley, Profar, Joseph.
DP_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Correa; Bregman, Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Joseph, Semien, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 3-0
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|91
|2.37
|Pressly, H, 26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.55
|Osuna, S, 27-32
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.92
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 10-9
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|83
|4.06
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.75
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|4.05
|Buchter
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:50. A_22,372 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.