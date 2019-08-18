Houston 4, Oakland 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 5 5 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .296 Brantley lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .335 Bregman 3b 4 1 4 3 1 0 .282 Alvarez dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .335 Correa ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .279 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .304 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 3 7 Semien ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .271 Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .262 Canha cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Joseph 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Profar dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244

Houston 000 031 000_4 10 0 Oakland 000 100 000_1 6 1

E_Anderson (3). LOB_Houston 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Bregman (26), Gurriel (33), Olson (17). HR_Bregman (30), off Anderson; Semien (21), off Greinke. RBIs_Bregman 3 (83), Gurriel (86), Semien (58). SB_Altuve (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Alvarez 2, Chirinos, Springer, Correa); Oakland 3 (Joseph 2, Grossman). RISP_Houston 2 for 14; Oakland 0 for 5.

GIDP_Brantley, Profar, Joseph.

DP_Houston 2 (Gurriel, Correa; Bregman, Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Joseph, Semien, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 3-0 7 4 1 1 3 6 91 2.37 Pressly, H, 26 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.55 Osuna, S, 27-32 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.92

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 10-9 5 7 4 4 4 3 83 4.06 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.75 Diekman 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 4.05 Buchter 2 2 0 0 0 2 38 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:50. A_22,372 (46,765).

