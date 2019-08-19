Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Houston 5, Detroit 4

August 19, 2019 11:33 pm
 
Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 4 14 4 Totals 31 5 8 4
Reyes cf 5 1 2 0 Springer cf 3 0 1 0
Demeritte rf 5 2 3 1 Brantley lf 3 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0
Castro ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1
Dixon lf 4 0 2 1 Correa ss 1 0 0 0
Lugo 3b 5 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 2 1 1 0
Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2
Rodríguez 2b 4 1 2 1 Chirinos c 3 0 1 1
Rogers c 4 0 1 0 Mayfield 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Detroit 101 001 100 4
Houston 400 010 00x 5

E_Dixon (7), Jackson (1), Altuve (10). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 8. 2B_Dixon (15), Alvarez (16), Gurriel (34). HR_Rodríguez (8), Demeritte (2). SF_Dixon (3), Chirinos (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Jackson L,2-1 5 7 5 4 4 6
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2
McKay 1 0 0 0 0 3
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Miley W,12-4 5 2-3 10 3 3 0 8
Rondón H,12 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Harris H,21 1 1 0 0 1 2
Osuna S,28-33 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:13. A_40,499 (41,168).

