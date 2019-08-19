Houston 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|4
|14
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castro ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dixon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hicks 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mayfield 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|101
|001
|100
|—
|4
|Houston
|400
|010
|00x
|—
|5
E_Dixon (7), Jackson (1), Altuve (10). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 8. 2B_Dixon (15), Alvarez (16), Gurriel (34). HR_Rodríguez (8), Demeritte (2). SF_Dixon (3), Chirinos (5).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson L,2-1
|5
|
|7
|5
|4
|4
|6
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McKay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley W,12-4
|5
|2-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Rondón H,12
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Harris H,21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Osuna S,28-33
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:13. A_40,499 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.