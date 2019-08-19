Listen Live Sports

Houston 5, Detroit 4

August 19, 2019 11:33 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 4 14 4 1 14
Reyes cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .275
Demeritte rf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .292
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 1 0 0 .280
a-Castro ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Dixon lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .260
Lugo 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .201
Rodríguez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .224
Rogers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .151
Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 4 5 12
Springer cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .293
Brantley lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .335
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .281
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .333
Correa ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Altuve 2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .298
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .306
Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .229
Mayfield 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Detroit 101 001 100_4 14 2
Houston 400 010 00x_5 8 1

a-singled for Cabrera in the 7th.

E_Dixon (7), Jackson (1), Altuve (10). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 8. 2B_Dixon (15), Alvarez (16), Gurriel (34). HR_Rodríguez (8), off Miley; Demeritte (2), off Rondón. RBIs_Cabrera (49), Dixon (44), Rodríguez (25), Demeritte (5), Alvarez (56), Gurriel 2 (88), Chirinos (44). SF_Dixon, Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Hicks 2, Reyes 2, Demeritte); Houston 5 (Mayfield, Bregman 2, Alvarez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 8; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Brantley.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, L, 2-1 5 7 5 4 4 6 108 3.86
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 4.82
McKay 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.25
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.35
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 12-4 5 2-3 10 3 3 0 8 107 3.18
Rondón, H, 12 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 3.72
Harris, H, 21 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 1.69
Osuna, S, 28-33 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.86

Inherited runners-scored_Rondón 1-0. PB_Rogers (5).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:13. A_40,499 (41,168).

