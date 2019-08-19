Houston 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|14
|4
|1
|14
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Demeritte rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Castro ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Dixon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Lugo 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Hicks 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|5
|12
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.335
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Correa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.306
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Mayfield 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Detroit
|101
|001
|100_4
|14
|2
|Houston
|400
|010
|00x_5
|8
|1
a-singled for Cabrera in the 7th.
E_Dixon (7), Jackson (1), Altuve (10). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 8. 2B_Dixon (15), Alvarez (16), Gurriel (34). HR_Rodríguez (8), off Miley; Demeritte (2), off Rondón. RBIs_Cabrera (49), Dixon (44), Rodríguez (25), Demeritte (5), Alvarez (56), Gurriel 2 (88), Chirinos (44). SF_Dixon, Chirinos.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Hicks 2, Reyes 2, Demeritte); Houston 5 (Mayfield, Bregman 2, Alvarez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 8; Houston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lugo, Brantley.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 2-1
|5
|
|7
|5
|4
|4
|6
|108
|3.86
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.82
|McKay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.25
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.35
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 12-4
|5
|2-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|8
|107
|3.18
|Rondón, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.72
|Harris, H, 21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|1.69
|Osuna, S, 28-33
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.86
Inherited runners-scored_Rondón 1-0. PB_Rogers (5).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:13. A_40,499 (41,168).
