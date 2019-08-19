Houston 5, Detroit 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 4 14 4 1 14 Reyes cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .275 Demeritte rf 5 2 3 1 0 2 .292 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 1 0 0 .280 a-Castro ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Dixon lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .260 Lugo 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Hicks 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .201 Rodríguez 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .224 Rogers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .151 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 4 5 12 Springer cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .293 Brantley lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .335 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .281 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .333 Correa ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Altuve 2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .298 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .306 Chirinos c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .229 Mayfield 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .130 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263

Detroit 101 001 100_4 14 2 Houston 400 010 00x_5 8 1

a-singled for Cabrera in the 7th.

E_Dixon (7), Jackson (1), Altuve (10). LOB_Detroit 11, Houston 8. 2B_Dixon (15), Alvarez (16), Gurriel (34). HR_Rodríguez (8), off Miley; Demeritte (2), off Rondón. RBIs_Cabrera (49), Dixon (44), Rodríguez (25), Demeritte (5), Alvarez (56), Gurriel 2 (88), Chirinos (44). SF_Dixon, Chirinos.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Hicks 2, Reyes 2, Demeritte); Houston 5 (Mayfield, Bregman 2, Alvarez). RISP_Detroit 1 for 8; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lugo, Brantley.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, L, 2-1 5 7 5 4 4 6 108 3.86 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 4.82 McKay 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.25 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.35

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 12-4 5 2-3 10 3 3 0 8 107 3.18 Rondón, H, 12 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 3.72 Harris, H, 21 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 1.69 Osuna, S, 28-33 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.86

Inherited runners-scored_Rondón 1-0. PB_Rogers (5).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:13. A_40,499 (41,168).

