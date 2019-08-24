Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

August 24, 2019
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 32 5 8 5
Fletcher ss 4 0 2 0 Springer cf 5 0 1 0
Trout cf 5 0 1 1 Altuve 2b 3 2 2 0
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 Brantley lf 3 2 1 2
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 Bregman ss 3 1 2 3
Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0
Thaiss 3b 4 0 1 0 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0
Stassi c 1 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 0 1 0 0
K.Smith c 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 010 100 2
Houston 203 000 00x 5

DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 8. 2B_Fletcher (29), Gurriel (35), Altuve (20), Alvarez (18). 3B_Altuve (2). HR_Rengifo (6), Brantley (19), Bregman (32).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Peters L,3-2 4 2-3 6 5 5 2 2
Cahill 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 3
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Miley W,13-4 5 5 1 1 1 4
Peacock 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Devenski H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
J.Smith 1 1 1 1 1 1
McHugh H,5 1 0 0 0 2 0
Harris S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Peters (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:03. A_37,862 (41,168).

