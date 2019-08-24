Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 7 8 Fletcher ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .290 Trout cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .293 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .300 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .243 Thaiss 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196 Stassi c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Goodwin ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .284 K.Smith c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 4 6 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .292 Altuve 2b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .303 Brantley lf 3 2 1 2 0 0 .337 Bregman ss 3 1 2 3 1 0 .283 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325 Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .306 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258

Los Angeles 000 010 100_2 7 0 Houston 203 000 00x_5 8 0

a-walked for Stassi in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 8. 2B_Fletcher (29), Gurriel (35), Altuve (20), Alvarez (18). 3B_Altuve (2). HR_Rengifo (6), off Miley; Brantley (19), off Peters; Bregman (32), off Peters. RBIs_Rengifo (30), Trout (99), Brantley 2 (80), Bregman 3 (89).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Trout, Thaiss); Houston 5 (Chirinos 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters L,3-2 4 2-3 6 5 5 2 2 87 4.50 Cahill 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 3 43 6.45 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.85

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley W,13-4 5 5 1 1 1 4 96 3.13 Peacock 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.03 Devenski H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.76 J.Smith 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 1.80 McHugh H,5 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.79 Harris S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.64

Inherited runners-scored_Cahill 2-0, Devenski 2-0. HBP_Peters (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:03. A_37,862 (41,168).

