Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|7
|8
|
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Pujols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.243
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Goodwin ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|K.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|6
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Brantley lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.337
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.283
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.306
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|100_2
|7
|0
|Houston
|203
|000
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-walked for Stassi in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 8. 2B_Fletcher (29), Gurriel (35), Altuve (20), Alvarez (18). 3B_Altuve (2). HR_Rengifo (6), off Miley; Brantley (19), off Peters; Bregman (32), off Peters. RBIs_Rengifo (30), Trout (99), Brantley 2 (80), Bregman 3 (89).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Trout, Thaiss); Houston 5 (Chirinos 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters L,3-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|87
|4.50
|Cahill
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|43
|6.45
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.85
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley W,13-4
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|96
|3.13
|Peacock
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.03
|Devenski H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.76
|J.Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|1.80
|McHugh H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|4.79
|Harris S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored_Cahill 2-0, Devenski 2-0. HBP_Peters (Brantley).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:03. A_37,862 (41,168).
