Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

August 24, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 7 8
Fletcher ss 4 0 2 0 1 0 .290
Trout cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .293
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .300
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Pujols 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .243
Thaiss 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196
Stassi c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Goodwin ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .284
K.Smith c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 4 6
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .292
Altuve 2b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .303
Brantley lf 3 2 1 2 0 0 .337
Bregman ss 3 1 2 3 1 0 .283
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325
Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .306
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Los Angeles 000 010 100_2 7 0
Houston 203 000 00x_5 8 0

a-walked for Stassi in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Houston 8. 2B_Fletcher (29), Gurriel (35), Altuve (20), Alvarez (18). 3B_Altuve (2). HR_Rengifo (6), off Miley; Brantley (19), off Peters; Bregman (32), off Peters. RBIs_Rengifo (30), Trout (99), Brantley 2 (80), Bregman 3 (89).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Trout, Thaiss); Houston 5 (Chirinos 3). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel, Altuve, Gurriel).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters L,3-2 4 2-3 6 5 5 2 2 87 4.50
Cahill 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 3 43 6.45
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.85
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley W,13-4 5 5 1 1 1 4 96 3.13
Peacock 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.03
Devenski H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.76
J.Smith 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 1.80
McHugh H,5 1 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.79
Harris S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.64

Inherited runners-scored_Cahill 2-0, Devenski 2-0. HBP_Peters (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:03. A_37,862 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow