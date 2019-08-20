Listen Live Sports

Houston 6, Detroit 3

August 20, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 3 11
Reyes rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .282
Castro cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 1 1 1 .283
Dixon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Lugo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .211
Rodríguez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .220
Mercer ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .140
Beckham 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .227
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 7 7
Springer cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .293
Altuve 2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .302
Brantley lf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .334
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Alvarez dh 0 0 0 0 4 0 .333
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Maldonado c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .167
Mayfield ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .140
Detroit 102 000 000_3 10 0
Houston 230 010 00x_6 8 0

LOB_Detroit 9, Houston 10. 2B_Lugo (2), Beckham (13), Mayfield (5), Brantley (38). HR_Reyes (1), off Sanchez; Springer (27), off Turnbull; Altuve (23), off Turnbull; Maldonado (2), off Hall. RBIs_Reyes (9), Cabrera (50), Lugo (13), Springer (68), Altuve 2 (56), Brantley 2 (76), Maldonado (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Mercer, Castro); Houston 5 (Bregman, Mayfield, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Houston 2 for 11.

GIDP_Dixon, Gurriel.

DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Beckham, Rodríguez); Houston 1 (Mayfield, Altuve, Gurriel).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 3-12 3 6 5 5 3 3 73 4.05
Hall 2 2 1 1 3 1 54 6.00
Cisnero 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 4.18
McKay 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.80
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 2 1-3 4 3 3 2 1 46 4.82
Peacock, W, 7-6 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 32 4.05
McHugh, H, 4 2 3 0 0 0 4 34 4.85
Smith, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.38
Pressly, H, 27 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.50
Osuna, S, 29-34 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 3-1. HBP_Turnbull (Bregman), Cisnero (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_30,143 (41,168).

