Houston 6, Detroit 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 3 11 Reyes rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .282 Castro cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 1 1 1 .283 Dixon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Lugo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .211 Rodríguez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .220 Mercer ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .140 Beckham 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .227

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 8 6 7 7 Springer cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .293 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .302 Brantley lf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .334 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Alvarez dh 0 0 0 0 4 0 .333 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Maldonado c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .167 Mayfield ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .140

Detroit 102 000 000_3 10 0 Houston 230 010 00x_6 8 0

LOB_Detroit 9, Houston 10. 2B_Lugo (2), Beckham (13), Mayfield (5), Brantley (38). HR_Reyes (1), off Sanchez; Springer (27), off Turnbull; Altuve (23), off Turnbull; Maldonado (2), off Hall. RBIs_Reyes (9), Cabrera (50), Lugo (13), Springer (68), Altuve 2 (56), Brantley 2 (76), Maldonado (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Mercer, Castro); Houston 5 (Bregman, Mayfield, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Houston 2 for 11.

GIDP_Dixon, Gurriel.

DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Beckham, Rodríguez); Houston 1 (Mayfield, Altuve, Gurriel).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull, L, 3-12 3 6 5 5 3 3 73 4.05 Hall 2 2 1 1 3 1 54 6.00 Cisnero 2 0 0 0 1 2 28 4.18 McKay 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.80

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 2 1-3 4 3 3 2 1 46 4.82 Peacock, W, 7-6 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 32 4.05 McHugh, H, 4 2 3 0 0 0 4 34 4.85 Smith, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.38 Pressly, H, 27 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.50 Osuna, S, 29-34 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 3-1. HBP_Turnbull (Bregman), Cisnero (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_30,143 (41,168).

