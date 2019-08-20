Houston 6, Detroit 3

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|3
|11
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Castro cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Dixon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Rodríguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.140
|Beckham 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|7
|7
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.293
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.334
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Alvarez dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.333
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Mayfield ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|Detroit
|102
|000
|000_3
|10
|0
|Houston
|230
|010
|00x_6
|8
|0
LOB_Detroit 9, Houston 10. 2B_Lugo (2), Beckham (13), Mayfield (5), Brantley (38). HR_Reyes (1), off Sanchez; Springer (27), off Turnbull; Altuve (23), off Turnbull; Maldonado (2), off Hall. RBIs_Reyes (9), Cabrera (50), Lugo (13), Springer (68), Altuve 2 (56), Brantley 2 (76), Maldonado (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Mercer, Castro); Houston 5 (Bregman, Mayfield, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Detroit 1 for 7; Houston 2 for 11.
GIDP_Dixon, Gurriel.
DP_Detroit 1 (Lugo, Beckham, Rodríguez); Houston 1 (Mayfield, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 3-12
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|73
|4.05
|Hall
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|54
|6.00
|Cisnero
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.18
|McKay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.80
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|46
|4.82
|Peacock, W, 7-6
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|4.05
|McHugh, H, 4
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|4.85
|Smith, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.38
|Pressly, H, 27
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.50
|Osuna, S, 29-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 3-1. HBP_Turnbull (Bregman), Cisnero (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:03. A_30,143 (41,168).
