Houston 6, Detroit 3

August 20, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Detroit Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 31 6 8 6
Reyes rf 4 2 2 1 Springer cf 4 1 1 1
Castro cf 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 2 3 2
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 1 Brantley lf 4 0 1 2
Dixon lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Lugo 3b 4 0 1 1 Alvarez dh 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0
Mercer ss 4 0 2 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 2 1 1
Beckham 2b 4 1 2 0 Mayfield ss 4 1 1 0
Detroit 102 000 000 3
Houston 230 010 00x 6

DP_Detroit 1, Houston 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Houston 10. 2B_Lugo (2), Beckham (13), Mayfield (5), Brantley (38). HR_Reyes (1), Springer (27), Altuve (23), Maldonado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull, L, 3-12 3 6 5 5 3 3
Hall 2 2 1 1 3 1
Cisnero 2 0 0 0 1 2
McKay 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Sanchez 2 1-3 4 3 3 2 1
Peacock, W, 7-6 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
McHugh, H, 4 2 3 0 0 0 4
Smith, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly, H, 27 1 1 0 0 0 2
Osuna, S, 29-34 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Turnbull (Bregman), Cisnero (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_30,143 (41,168).

