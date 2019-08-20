Houston 6, Detroit 3

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castro cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Dixon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Beckham 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mayfield ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Detroit
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Houston
|230
|010
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Detroit 1, Houston 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Houston 10. 2B_Lugo (2), Beckham (13), Mayfield (5), Brantley (38). HR_Reyes (1), Springer (27), Altuve (23), Maldonado (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull, L, 3-12
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hall
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Cisnero
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McKay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Peacock, W, 7-6
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|McHugh, H, 4
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Smith, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly, H, 27
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna, S, 29-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Turnbull (Bregman), Cisnero (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:03. A_30,143 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.