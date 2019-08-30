Houston 7, Toronto 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 13 7 4 8 Springer cf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .295 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .304 Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Bregman ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .290 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .323 Gurriel 1b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .307 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .273 Chirinos c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .265

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 7 10 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .336 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 2 2 .210 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 McKinney 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .222 Smoak dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .216 Drury 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Fisher lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175 McGuire c 3 1 3 2 0 0 .300

Houston 000 042 010_7 13 1 Toronto 010 000 111_4 8 1

E_Chirinos (6), Guerrero Jr. (16). LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Chirinos (20), Gurriel (37), Springer (19), Bichette (15). HR_Springer (29), off Thornton; McGuire (4), off Rondón; Fisher (5), off Devenski; Biggio (11), off Harris. RBIs_Reddick (44), Springer 4 (77), Díaz (31), Bregman (92), McGuire 2 (6), Fisher (9), Biggio (32). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Chirinos, Alvarez); Toronto 5 (Biggio 2, Hernández). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 5.

GIDP_Chirinos, Drury.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Toronto 1 (Drury, Biggio, McKinney).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 3 2-3 2 1 0 5 5 95 3.06 McHugh, W, 4-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.70 Biagini, H, 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 32 3.78 Rondón 1 1 1 1 2 1 26 3.81 Devenski 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.34 Harris 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 1.74

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton, L, 4-9 5 6 4 3 0 6 82 5.34 Adam 1 3 2 2 1 0 26 4.76 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 5.40 Mayza 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 4.32 Boshers 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.25

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:22. A_25,289 (53,506).

