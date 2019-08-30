Houston 7, Toronto 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|4
|8
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.295
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Chirinos c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|7
|10
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.336
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.210
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|McKinney 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Drury 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.175
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Houston
|000
|042
|010_7
|13
|1
|Toronto
|010
|000
|111_4
|8
|1
E_Chirinos (6), Guerrero Jr. (16). LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Chirinos (20), Gurriel (37), Springer (19), Bichette (15). HR_Springer (29), off Thornton; McGuire (4), off Rondón; Fisher (5), off Devenski; Biggio (11), off Harris. RBIs_Reddick (44), Springer 4 (77), Díaz (31), Bregman (92), McGuire 2 (6), Fisher (9), Biggio (32). SF_Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Chirinos, Alvarez); Toronto 5 (Biggio 2, Hernández). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 5.
GIDP_Chirinos, Drury.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Toronto 1 (Drury, Biggio, McKinney).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|5
|95
|3.06
|McHugh, W, 4-5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.70
|Biagini, H, 10
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|3.78
|Rondón
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|3.81
|Devenski
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.34
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|1.74
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, L, 4-9
|5
|
|6
|4
|3
|0
|6
|82
|5.34
|Adam
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|4.76
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|5.40
|Mayza
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|4.32
|Boshers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.25
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:22. A_25,289 (53,506).
