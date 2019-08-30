Listen Live Sports

Houston 7, Toronto 4

August 30, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 13 7 4 8
Springer cf 4 2 2 4 1 1 .295
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .304
Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Bregman ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .290
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .323
Gurriel 1b 5 2 1 0 0 1 .307
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .273
Chirinos c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .265
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 7 10
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .336
Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 2 2 .210
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280
McKinney 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Hernández cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .222
Smoak dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .216
Drury 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Fisher lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .175
McGuire c 3 1 3 2 0 0 .300
Houston 000 042 010_7 13 1
Toronto 010 000 111_4 8 1

E_Chirinos (6), Guerrero Jr. (16). LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Chirinos (20), Gurriel (37), Springer (19), Bichette (15). HR_Springer (29), off Thornton; McGuire (4), off Rondón; Fisher (5), off Devenski; Biggio (11), off Harris. RBIs_Reddick (44), Springer 4 (77), Díaz (31), Bregman (92), McGuire 2 (6), Fisher (9), Biggio (32). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Altuve, Chirinos, Alvarez); Toronto 5 (Biggio 2, Hernández). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 5.

GIDP_Chirinos, Drury.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Toronto 1 (Drury, Biggio, McKinney).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 3 2-3 2 1 0 5 5 95 3.06
McHugh, W, 4-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.70
Biagini, H, 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 32 3.78
Rondón 1 1 1 1 2 1 26 3.81
Devenski 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.34
Harris 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 1.74
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton, L, 4-9 5 6 4 3 0 6 82 5.34
Adam 1 3 2 2 1 0 26 4.76
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 5.40
Mayza 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 4.32
Boshers 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.25

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:22. A_25,289 (53,506).

