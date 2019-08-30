Houston 7, Toronto 4

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|McKinney 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Drury 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Houston
|000
|042
|010
|—
|7
|Toronto
|010
|000
|111
|—
|4
E_Chirinos (6), Guerrero Jr. (16). DP_Houston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Chirinos (20), Gurriel (37), Springer (19), Bichette (15). HR_Springer (29), McGuire (4), Fisher (5), Biggio (11). SF_Díaz (6).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|5
|McHugh W,4-5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Biagini H,10
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondón
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Devenski
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thornton L,4-9
|5
|
|6
|4
|3
|0
|6
|Adam
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Mayza
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Boshers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:22. A_25,289 (53,506).
