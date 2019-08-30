Listen Live Sports

Houston 7, Toronto 4

August 30, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 13 7 Totals 33 4 8 4
Springer cf 4 2 2 4 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1
Brantley lf 5 0 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0
Bregman ss 5 0 2 1 McKinney 1b 1 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 2 1 0 Hernández cf 4 1 1 0
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 1 Smoak dh 3 0 1 0
Chirinos c 5 1 1 0 Drury 1b-3b 4 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 Fisher lf 3 1 1 1
McGuire c 3 1 3 2
Houston 000 042 010 7
Toronto 010 000 111 4

E_Chirinos (6), Guerrero Jr. (16). DP_Houston 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Chirinos (20), Gurriel (37), Springer (19), Bichette (15). HR_Springer (29), McGuire (4), Fisher (5), Biggio (11). SF_Díaz (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley 3 2-3 2 1 0 5 5
McHugh W,4-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Biagini H,10 2 1 0 0 0 1
Rondón 1 1 1 1 2 1
Devenski 1 2 1 1 0 1
Harris 1 1 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Thornton L,4-9 5 6 4 3 0 6
Adam 1 3 2 2 1 0
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 2 1
Mayza 1 2 1 1 1 1
Boshers 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:22. A_25,289 (53,506).

