Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston ace Verlander ejected in sixth inning against Rays

August 27, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has been ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning.

Verlander thought he struck out Tommy Pham with one out and Houston leading 9-0. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.

Pham then doubled to center field on Verlander’s next pitch. After the hit Verlander yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base.

Verlander continued to jaw at Hoberg while he walked off the field and after he reached the dugout. Manager AJ Hinch came on the field and talked to Hoberg for a couple of minutes before Brad Peacock took over for Verlander and play resumed.

Advertisement

Verlander allowed four hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. He began the day with a 15-5 record and 2.77 ERA, and leading the majors in innings and strikeouts.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins