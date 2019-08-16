Listen Live Sports

Houston’s P.J. Tucker withdraws from USA Basketball camp

August 16, 2019 4:59 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Houston forward P.J. Tucker has withdrawn from consideration for USA Basketball’s World Cup roster, meaning 14 players remain in consideration for 12 spots.

Tucker withdrew Friday, citing a minor left ankle issue. He has twisted the ankle twice in the last several days and decided the best move would be to let it fully heal before going to training camp with the Rockets next month.

The 34-year-old Tucker was the oldest player left in World Cup camp with the Americans. He had three points and three rebounds in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage at Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

The Americans will leave for Australia on Saturday for three exhibition games and several practices before cutting the World Cup roster down to 12 and heading to China.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

