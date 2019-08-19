Listen Live Sports

Illinois’ top-rated prospect Marquez Beason out for season

August 19, 2019 6:07 pm
 
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois freshman defensive back Marquez Beason is out for the season with a knee injury.

Coach Lovie Smith announced Monday that Beason would have surgery after getting hurt in practice last week. Beason was a consensus four-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, and the Illini’s top-rated high school recruit in 10 years.

Smith said Beason had been one of the highlights of early practices.

Beason was the No. 91 overall recruit in the nation by ESPN, No. 108 by 247Sports and No. 108 by Rivals when he signed his letter of intent in December. The Under Armour All-American led Duncanville to a 14-1 record and state runner-up finish in Texas’ largest high school division.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

