Indians 2, Rangers 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 D.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .320 Andrus ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .286 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Pence dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Forsythe 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .252 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Totals 32 0 6 0 2 13

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .285 C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Ramirez 3b 2 1 1 2 1 1 .243 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Freeman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .260 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .232 Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Totals 26 2 3 2 2 5

Texas 000 000 000—0 6 0 Cleveland 000 000 20x—2 3 1

E_Plesac (2). LOB_Texas 7, Cleveland 2. 2B_DeShields (11). HR_Ramirez (15), off Jurado. RBIs_Ramirez 2 (59). SB_Ramirez (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Mazara, Pence, Trevino 2); Cleveland 1 (Freeman). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Choo, Lindor.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, D.Santana); Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Ramirez, C.Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, L, 6-7 7 3 2 2 2 5 100 4.74 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 6 5 0 0 2 7 106 3.12 Goody, W, 3-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 1.35 Hand, S, 28-30 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.35

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:32.

