Indians 2, Rangers 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|D.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.320
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Freeman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|20x—2
|3
|1
E_Plesac (2). LOB_Texas 7, Cleveland 2. 2B_DeShields (11). HR_Ramirez (15), off Jurado. RBIs_Ramirez 2 (59). SB_Ramirez (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Mazara, Pence, Trevino 2); Cleveland 1 (Freeman). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 2.
GIDP_Choo, Lindor.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, D.Santana); Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Ramirez, C.Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, L, 6-7
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|100
|4.74
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|106
|3.12
|Goody, W, 3-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|1.35
|Hand, S, 28-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.35
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:32.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.