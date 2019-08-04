Listen Live Sports

Indians 6, Angels 2

August 4, 2019 4:31 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .285
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Pujols 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .245
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .235
Fletcher ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160
a-Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Totals 31 2 5 2 0 8
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .307
Mercado cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .288
Santana 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .281
Puig rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Jo.Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .241
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .250
Kipnis 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .255
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Luplow lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265
Totals 33 6 10 6 4 9
Los Angeles 000 100 100—2 5 0
Cleveland 101 120 01x—6 10 0

a-struck out for Stassi in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 8. 2B_Goodwin (20), Trout (26), Puig (17), Jo.Ramirez (26), Luplow 2 (13). HR_Calhoun (25), off Bieber; Mercado (9), off Barria; Lindor (20), off Barria; Kipnis (11), off Barria. RBIs_Pujols (63), Calhoun (59), Lindor 2 (48), Mercado (32), Kipnis 3 (51). SB_Puig (16), Kipnis (6). SF_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani); Cleveland 6 (Mercado 3, Jo.Ramirez 2, R.Perez). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ohtani. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, L, 4-5 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 6 89 6.36
Bard 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 5.68
JC.Ramirez 3 3 1 1 0 3 39 2.25
Robles 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.86
Garcia 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.27
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 11-4 9 5 2 2 0 8 107 3.31

Bard pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-0, JC.Ramirez 1-1, Garcia 1-0. WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:00. A_26,099 (35,225).

