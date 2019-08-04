Indians 6, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|a-Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.307
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Jo.Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.255
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Luplow lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|100—2
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|101
|120
|01x—6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Stassi in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 8. 2B_Goodwin (20), Trout (26), Puig (17), Jo.Ramirez (26), Luplow 2 (13). HR_Calhoun (25), off Bieber; Mercado (9), off Barria; Lindor (20), off Barria; Kipnis (11), off Barria. RBIs_Pujols (63), Calhoun (59), Lindor 2 (48), Mercado (32), Kipnis 3 (51). SB_Puig (16), Kipnis (6). SF_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Ohtani); Cleveland 6 (Mercado 3, Jo.Ramirez 2, R.Perez). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ohtani. GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 4-5
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|89
|6.36
|Bard
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5.68
|JC.Ramirez
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|39
|2.25
|Robles
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.86
|Garcia
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.27
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 11-4
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|107
|3.31
Bard pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-0, JC.Ramirez 1-1, Garcia 1-0. WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:00. A_26,099 (35,225).
