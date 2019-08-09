Listen Live Sports

Indians 6, Twins 2

August 9, 2019 11:34 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .300
Mercado cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .282
Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Puig rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .259
Ramirez 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .253
R.Perez c 5 0 1 1 0 3 .229
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .259
Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .241
Allen lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .244
Totals 39 6 14 6 3 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .296
Sano dh 2 0 0 0 2 2 .246
Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .345
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Castro c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Cave rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .222
Totals 35 2 8 2 2 12
Cleveland 010 050 000—6 14 1
Minnesota 000 011 000—2 8 1

E_Mercado (3), Dobnak (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Ramirez (30), Reyes (11). HR_Castro (12), off Bieber; Rosario (25), off Bieber. RBIs_Santana (65), Puig (65), Ramirez (64), R.Perez (46), Kipnis (55), Reyes (49), Rosario (78), Castro (28). SB_Ramirez (24). SF_Kipnis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Reyes 2, Allen 2); Minnesota 2 (Sano, Arraez). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Kipnis, Rosario, Gonzalez. GIDP_Lindor.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Cron).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 12-4 7 7 2 2 2 11 108 3.28
O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.90
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.30
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smeltzer, L, 1-2 4 1-3 7 6 6 3 4 81 3.66
Duffey 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.29
Dobnak 4 6 0 0 0 3 68 0.00

Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0, Duffey 2-2. WP_Smeltzer.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:09. A_36,641 (38,649).

