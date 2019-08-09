Indians 6, Twins 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .300 Mercado cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .282 Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Puig rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .259 Ramirez 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .253 R.Perez c 5 0 1 1 0 3 .229 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .259 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .241 Allen lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .244 Totals 39 6 14 6 3 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .296 Sano dh 2 0 0 0 2 2 .246 Rosario lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285 Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .345 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Castro c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Cave rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .222 Totals 35 2 8 2 2 12

Cleveland 010 050 000—6 14 1 Minnesota 000 011 000—2 8 1

E_Mercado (3), Dobnak (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Ramirez (30), Reyes (11). HR_Castro (12), off Bieber; Rosario (25), off Bieber. RBIs_Santana (65), Puig (65), Ramirez (64), R.Perez (46), Kipnis (55), Reyes (49), Rosario (78), Castro (28). SB_Ramirez (24). SF_Kipnis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Reyes 2, Allen 2); Minnesota 2 (Sano, Arraez). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Kipnis, Rosario, Gonzalez. GIDP_Lindor.

Advertisement

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Cron).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 12-4 7 7 2 2 2 11 108 3.28 O.Perez 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.90 Goody 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.30 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smeltzer, L, 1-2 4 1-3 7 6 6 3 4 81 3.66 Duffey 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.29 Dobnak 4 6 0 0 0 3 68 0.00

Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0, Duffey 2-2. WP_Smeltzer.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:09. A_36,641 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.