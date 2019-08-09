Indians 6, Twins 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Mercado cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Puig rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|R.Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.229
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|39
|6
|14
|6
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Sano dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.246
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|2
|12
|Cleveland
|010
|050
|000—6
|14
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000—2
|8
|1
E_Mercado (3), Dobnak (1). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Ramirez (30), Reyes (11). HR_Castro (12), off Bieber; Rosario (25), off Bieber. RBIs_Santana (65), Puig (65), Ramirez (64), R.Perez (46), Kipnis (55), Reyes (49), Rosario (78), Castro (28). SB_Ramirez (24). SF_Kipnis.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Kipnis, Reyes 2, Allen 2); Minnesota 2 (Sano, Arraez). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 14; Minnesota 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Kipnis, Rosario, Gonzalez. GIDP_Lindor.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Cron).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 12-4
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|11
|108
|3.28
|O.Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.90
|Goody
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.30
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|4
|81
|3.66
|Duffey
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.29
|Dobnak
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|68
|0.00
Bieber pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 1-0, Duffey 2-2. WP_Smeltzer.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:09. A_36,641 (38,649).
