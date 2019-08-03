Indians 7, Angels 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Trout cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292 Upton lf 3 0 1 2 0 2 .216 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Pujols 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Totals 34 2 9 2 1 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 1 3 0 0 .307 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Santana 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .279 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Jo.Ramirez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241 Reyes dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .253 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .251 Plawecki c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .218 Naquin lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Totals 30 7 7 7 2 3

Los Angeles 000 001 010—2 9 2 Cleveland 000 050 02x—7 7 1

E_Upton (2), Thaiss (3), Jo.Ramirez (14). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 3. 2B_Ohtani (11), Jo.Ramirez (25), Reyes (10), Plawecki (8). HR_Kipnis (10), off Cahill; Lindor (19), off Anderson; Santana (24), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Upton 2 (14), Lindor 3 (46), Santana (63), Reyes (47), Kipnis 2 (48). SF_Upton, Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun 2, Rengifo); Cleveland 1 (Mercado). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.58 Cahill, L, 3-7 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 58 6.28 Anderson 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 23 4.28 Buttrey 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.48 Bedrosian 1 1-3 2 2 1 0 1 17 3.14 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plutko, W, 4-2 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 4 87 4.55 Goody 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.46 Wittgren 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 23 2.72 O.Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.79 Cimber, H, 14 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 5 3.18 Hand 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.40

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Bedrosian 1-0, Goody 2-1, O.Perez 1-0, Cimber 2-1. HBP_Cahill (Plawecki). WP_Buttrey.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:59. A_31,222 (35,225).

