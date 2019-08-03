Indians 7, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.216
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.307
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.279
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Jo.Ramirez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Plawecki c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Naquin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|010—2
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|050
|02x—7
|7
|1
E_Upton (2), Thaiss (3), Jo.Ramirez (14). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 3. 2B_Ohtani (11), Jo.Ramirez (25), Reyes (10), Plawecki (8). HR_Kipnis (10), off Cahill; Lindor (19), off Anderson; Santana (24), off Bedrosian. RBIs_Upton 2 (14), Lindor 3 (46), Santana (63), Reyes (47), Kipnis 2 (48). SF_Upton, Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun 2, Rengifo); Cleveland 1 (Mercado). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Smith.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Kipnis, Lindor, Santana).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.58
|Cahill, L, 3-7
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|58
|6.28
|Anderson
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|4.28
|Buttrey
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.48
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.14
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plutko, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|87
|4.55
|Goody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.46
|Wittgren
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.72
|O.Perez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.79
|Cimber, H, 14
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.18
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.40
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Bedrosian 1-0, Goody 2-1, O.Perez 1-0, Cimber 2-1. HBP_Cahill (Plawecki). WP_Buttrey.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:59. A_31,222 (35,225).
