Indians 7, Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Rmir 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naquin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|010—2
|Cleveland
|000
|050
|02x—7
E_Jo.Ramirez (14), Upton (2), Thaiss (3). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 3. 2B_Ohtani (11), Jo.Ramirez (25), F.Reyes (10), Plawecki (8). HR_Lindor (19), C.Santana (24), Kipnis (10). SF_Upton (3), F.Reyes (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Pena
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cahill L,3-7
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|J.Anderson
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Buttrey
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bedrosian
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Plutko W,4-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Goody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|O.Perez
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber H,14
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Cahill (Plawecki). WP_Buttrey.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:59. A_31,222 (35,225).
