Indians 7, Angels 2

August 3, 2019 10:31 pm
 
Los Angeles Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher ss 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 3
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 1 1 1
Upton lf 3 0 1 2 Puig rf 4 0 0 0
K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 1 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 2 0 F.Reyes dh 3 1 1 1
Thaiss 3b 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 2
K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Plwecki c 2 1 1 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Naquin lf 3 1 1 0
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 30 7 7 7
Los Angeles 000 001 010—2
Cleveland 000 050 02x—7

E_Jo.Ramirez (14), Upton (2), Thaiss (3). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 3. 2B_Ohtani (11), Jo.Ramirez (25), F.Reyes (10), Plawecki (8). HR_Lindor (19), C.Santana (24), Kipnis (10). SF_Upton (3), F.Reyes (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cahill L,3-7 2 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
J.Anderson 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Buttrey 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bedrosian 1 1-3 2 2 1 0 1
Cleveland
Plutko W,4-2 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 4
Goody 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1
O.Perez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber H,14 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 2

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Cahill (Plawecki). WP_Buttrey.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:59. A_31,222 (35,225).

