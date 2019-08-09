Indians 7, Twins 5

|Cleveland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|C.Cron ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Rmir 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Cave pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|E.Rsrio lf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Naquin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|6
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Cleveland
|010
|320
|001—7
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|030—5
E_Gibson (2). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Jo.Ramirez (29), Kipnis 2 (20), J.Polanco (31), Sano (14), Arraez (9). 3B_Puig (2). HR_Naquin (10). SB_Lindor (18).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Clevinger W,7-2
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Cimber
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|O.Perez H,15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand S,29-31
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|Gibson L,11-5
|4
|1-3
|4
|6
|5
|6
|2
|Littell
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R.Harper
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.May
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Wittgren pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Clevinger (Sano).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:39. A_32,517 (38,649).
