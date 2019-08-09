Indians 7, Twins 5

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 Kepler cf 4 1 1 0 Mercado cf 4 1 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 1 0 0 Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 2 1 0 C.Cron ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 3 1 2 3 Cave pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 2 E.Rsrio lf 5 1 0 1 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Sano 3b 3 1 1 1 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Arraez 2b 3 0 2 1 Naquin lf 4 1 1 1 Gnzalez rf 4 0 1 1 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 Garver ph 1 0 0 0 Adranza 1b 4 1 2 0 Totals 32 7 7 6 Totals 35 5 8 5

Cleveland 010 320 001—7 Minnesota 000 200 030—5

E_Gibson (2). DP_Minnesota 2. LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Jo.Ramirez (29), Kipnis 2 (20), J.Polanco (31), Sano (14), Arraez (9). 3B_Puig (2). HR_Naquin (10). SB_Lindor (18).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Clevinger W,7-2 7 3 2 2 1 9 Cimber 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 O.Perez H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wittgren 0 1 0 0 0 0 Hand S,29-31 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 Minnesota Gibson L,11-5 4 1-3 4 6 5 6 2 Littell 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 R.Harper 1 1 0 0 0 0 T.May 1 1 1 1 1 2

Wittgren pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Clevinger (Sano).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:39. A_32,517 (38,649).

