Indians 7, Twins 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.248
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Naquin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|6
|8
|5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|a-Cron ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|1-Cave pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Sano 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.353
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|b-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Adrianza 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|10
|Cleveland
|010
|320
|001—7
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|030—5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Cruz in the 4th. b-grounded out for Castro in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
E_Gibson (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Ramirez (29), Kipnis 2 (20), Polanco (31), Sano (14), Arraez (9). 3B_Puig (2). HR_Naquin (10), off May. RBIs_Ramirez 3 (63), Kipnis 2 (54), Naquin (32), Polanco (56), Rosario (77), Sano (46), Arraez (12), Gonzalez (36). SB_Lindor (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Puig, Reyes 2, R.Perez, Naquin 2); Minnesota 5 (Rosario 2, Gonzalez 2, Castro). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Minnesota 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_R.Perez, Mercado, Reyes, Rosario, Polanco. GIDP_Reyes, Naquin.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Sano, Arraez, Adrianza), (Arraez, Polanco, Adrianza).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 7-2
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|117
|3.02
|Cimber
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|14
|3.74
|O.Perez, H, 15
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Wittgren
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.62
|Hand, S, 29-31
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|31
|2.28
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 11-5
|4
|1-3
|4
|6
|5
|6
|2
|85
|4.24
|Littell
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|3.97
|Harper
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|May
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|3.89
Wittgren pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 2-1, Wittgren 1-1, Hand 1-0, Littell 3-2. HBP_Clevinger (Sano).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:39. A_32,517 (38,649).
