Indians 7, Twins 5

August 9, 2019 12:08 am
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .301
Mercado cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .279
Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .280
Puig rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .254
Ramirez 3b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .248
Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .261
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Naquin lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .283
Totals 32 7 7 6 8 5
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Polanco ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .295
Cruz dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .294
a-Cron ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .263
1-Cave pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Rosario lf 5 1 0 1 0 1 .285
Sano 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .248
Arraez 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .353
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .246
Castro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
b-Garver ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Adrianza 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .271
Totals 35 5 8 5 4 10
Cleveland 010 320 001—7 7 0
Minnesota 000 200 030—5 8 1

a-struck out for Cruz in the 4th. b-grounded out for Castro in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

E_Gibson (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Ramirez (29), Kipnis 2 (20), Polanco (31), Sano (14), Arraez (9). 3B_Puig (2). HR_Naquin (10), off May. RBIs_Ramirez 3 (63), Kipnis 2 (54), Naquin (32), Polanco (56), Rosario (77), Sano (46), Arraez (12), Gonzalez (36). SB_Lindor (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Puig, Reyes 2, R.Perez, Naquin 2); Minnesota 5 (Rosario 2, Gonzalez 2, Castro). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_R.Perez, Mercado, Reyes, Rosario, Polanco. GIDP_Reyes, Naquin.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Sano, Arraez, Adrianza), (Arraez, Polanco, Adrianza).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 7-2 7 3 2 2 1 9 117 3.02
Cimber 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 14 3.74
O.Perez, H, 15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.00
Wittgren 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.62
Hand, S, 29-31 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 31 2.28
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 11-5 4 1-3 4 6 5 6 2 85 4.24
Littell 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 33 3.97
Harper 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.00
May 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 3.89

Wittgren pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_O.Perez 2-1, Wittgren 1-1, Hand 1-0, Littell 3-2. HBP_Clevinger (Sano).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:39. A_32,517 (38,649).

