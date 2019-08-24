Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians Jose Ramirez leaves game with right wrist injury

August 24, 2019 8:17 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez has been removed from the Indians’ game against Kansas City with a right wrist injury.

A team spokesman said Ramirez left Saturday’s game in the first inning because of “discomfort.”

With two outs, Ramirez fouled off a 2-0 pitch from right-hander Glenn Sparkman and immediately bent over in pain.

The 26-year-old was examined by head athletic trainer James Quinlan before walking off the field. Mike Freeman completed the at-bat and walked.

Ramirez is batting .254 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in 126 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

