Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Indians manager Terry Francona returns after eye surgery

August 2, 2019 5:22 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona returned Friday, a day after missing a game because of surgery for a tear in his retina.

Francona said he had the procedure Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic. He said his eye had been bothering him for about a month and he visited a specialist in the afternoon.

Francona spent some time at Progressive Field following the surgery to meet outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, who were acquired in a trade Wednesday. He went home to rest and said he felt guilty watching Cleveland’s 7-1 loss to Houston on television.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the team in Francona’s absence. The Indians open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The 60-year-old Francona missed several games two years ago after he underwent a midseason heart procedure. He’s in his seventh season managing the Indians.

