The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
IndyCar ABC Supply 500 Lineup

August 17, 2019 1:35 pm
 
Saturday qualifying ccd.; race Sunday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Car number in parentheses
Starting order based on driver points

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 504 points.

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 488.

3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 457.

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 442.

5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 356.

6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 333.

7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 322.

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 312.

9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 296.

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 287.

11. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 274.

12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 265.

13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 259.

14. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 245.

15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 240.

16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 219.

17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 218.

18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 206.

19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 182.

21. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 167.

22. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 167.

