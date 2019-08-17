IndyCar ABC Supply 500 Lineup

Saturday qualifying ccd.; race Sunday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.5 miles Car number in parentheses Starting order based on driver points

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 504 points.

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 488.

3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 457.

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 442.

5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 356.

6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 333.

7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 322.

8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 312.

9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 296.

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 287.

11. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 274.

12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 265.

13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 259.

14. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 245.

15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 240.

16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 219.

17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 218.

18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 206.

19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 182.

21. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 167.

22. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 167.

