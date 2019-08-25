Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Results

August 25, 2019 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Sunday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, IL

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps laps, Running.

2. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

3. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

Advertisement

4. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

6. (18) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

7. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

8. (9) Ryan Hunter, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

9. (12) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

10. (22) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

11. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

12. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

13. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

14. (15) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

15. (19) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 247 laps, Running.

16. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

17. (21) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246 laps, Running.

18. (16) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 226 laps, did not finish.

19. (2) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 189 laps, did not finish.

20. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 136 laps, did not finish.

21. (13) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 131 laps, did not finish.

22. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 52 laps, did not finish.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow