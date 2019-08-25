IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Results

Sunday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, IL

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps laps, Running.

2. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

3. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

4. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

6. (18) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

7. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

8. (9) Ryan Hunter, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

9. (12) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

10. (22) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

11. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running.

12. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

13. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

14. (15) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

15. (19) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 247 laps, Running.

16. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running.

17. (21) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246 laps, Running.

18. (16) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 226 laps, did not finish.

19. (2) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 189 laps, did not finish.

20. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 136 laps, did not finish.

21. (13) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 131 laps, did not finish.

22. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 52 laps, did not finish.

