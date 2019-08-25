Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
IndyCar Points Leaders

August 25, 2019 5:00 am
 
Through Aug. 24

1. Josef Newgarden, 563.

2. Simon Pagenaud, 525.

3. Alexander Rossi, 517.

4. Scott Dixon, 493.

5. Will Power, 416.

6. Takuma Sato, 382.

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 368.

8. Graham Rahal, 346.

9. Santino Ferrucci, 326.

10. Felix Rosenqvist, 324.

11. James Hinchcliffe, 316.

12. Sebastien Bourdais, 312.

13. Spencer Pigot, 287.

14. Colton Herta, 282.

15. Tony Kanaan, 258.

16. Marco Andretti, 254.

17. Marcus Ericsson, 252.

18. Zach Veach, 239.

19. Matheus Leist, 211.

20. Ed Jones, 187.

21. Ed Carpenter, 161.

22. Jack Harvey, 153.

23. Max Chilton, 131.

24. Conor Daly, 124.

25. Patricio O’Ward, 115.

26. Charlie Kimball, 67.

27. Sage Karam, 39.

28. James Davison, 36.

29. Helio Castroneves, 33.

30. Ben Hanley, 31.

31. Pippa Mann, 28.

32. Kyle Kaiser, 22.

33. JR Hildebrand, 20.

34. Oriol Servia, 16.

35. RC Enerson, 13.

36. Jordan King, 12.

