Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar-Portland Qualifying

August 31, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At Portland International Raceway
Portland
Lap length: 1.96 miles

1. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 57.8111 seconds (122.302 mph)

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 57.8303 (122.261)

3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 57.8355 (122.250)

4. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 58.1008 (121.692)

Advertisement

5. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 58.1620 (121.564)

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 58.1823 (121.521)

7. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 57.8864 (122.143)

8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 57.9994 (121.905)

9. (7) Conor Daly, Honda, 58.0192 (121.863)

10. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 58.0415 (121.816)

11. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 58.2149 (121.453)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 58.3001 (121.276)

13. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 57.9585 (121.991)

14. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 57.8476 (122.225)

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 57.9648 (121.977)

16. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 57.8527 (122.214)

17. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 57.9668 (121.973)

18. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 57.9479 (122.013)

19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 58.1030 (121.687)

20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 57.9866 (121.932)

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 58.1558 (121.577)

22. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 58.0582 (121.781)

23. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 58.2165 (121.450)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury