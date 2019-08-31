IndyCar-Portland Qualifying

|Saturday
|At Portland International Raceway
|Portland
|Lap length: 1.96 miles
1. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 57.8111 seconds (122.302 mph)
2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 57.8303 (122.261)
3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 57.8355 (122.250)
4. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 58.1008 (121.692)
5. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 58.1620 (121.564)
6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 58.1823 (121.521)
7. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 57.8864 (122.143)
8. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 57.9994 (121.905)
9. (7) Conor Daly, Honda, 58.0192 (121.863)
10. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 58.0415 (121.816)
11. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 58.2149 (121.453)
12. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 58.3001 (121.276)
13. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 57.9585 (121.991)
14. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 57.8476 (122.225)
15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 57.9648 (121.977)
16. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 57.8527 (122.214)
17. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 57.9668 (121.973)
18. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 57.9479 (122.013)
19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 58.1030 (121.687)
20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 57.9866 (121.932)
21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 58.1558 (121.577)
22. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 58.0582 (121.781)
23. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 58.2165 (121.450)
