IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton (Josef Newgarden)

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders Through July 28

1. Josef Newgarden, 504

2. Alexander Rossi, 488

3. Simon Pagenaud, 457

4. Scott Dixon, 442

5. Will Power, 356

6. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 333

7. Takuma Sato, 322

8. Graham Rahal, 312

9. Felix Rosenqvist, 296

10. James Hinchcliffe, 287

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 274

12. Spencer Pigot, 265

13. Santino Ferrucci, 259

14. Colton Herta, 245

15. Marcus Ericsson, 219

16. Marco Andretti, 218

17. Zach Veach, 206

18. Tony Kanaan, 199

19. Ed Jones, 187

20. Matheus Leist, 182

