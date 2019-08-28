Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule and standings

August 28, 2019
 
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton (Josef Newgarden)

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa. (Will Power)

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill. (Takuma Sato)

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through Aug. 24

1. Josef Newgarden, 563

2. Simon Pagenaud, 525

3. Alexander Rossi, 517

4. Scott Dixon, 493

5. Will Power, 416

6. Takuma Sato, 382

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 368

8. Graham Rahal, 346

9. Santino Ferrucci, 326

10. Felix Rosenqvist, 324

11. James Hinchcliffe, 316

12. Sebastien Bourdais, 312

13. Spencer Pigot, 287

14. Colton Herta, 282

15. Tony Kanaan, 258

16. Marco Andretti, 254

17. Marcus Ericsson, 252

18. Zach Veach, 239

19. Matheus Leist, 211

20. Ed Jones, 187

