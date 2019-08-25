Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
IndyCar Schedule-Winners

August 25, 2019 5:06 am
 
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — INDYCAR Classic (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — INDYCAR Grand Prix (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 — DXC Technology 600 (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America (Alexander Rossi)

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)

July 20 — Iowa 300 (Josef Newgarden)

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500 (Will Power)

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Takuma Sato)

Aug. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, OR.

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, CA.

