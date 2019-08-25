IndyCar Schedule-Winners

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)
March 24 — INDYCAR Classic (Colton Herta)
April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Takuma Sato)
April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Alexander Rossi)
May 11 — INDYCAR Grand Prix (Simon Pagenaud)
May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)
June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 1 (Josef Newgarden)
June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 (Scott Dixon)
June 8 — DXC Technology 600 (Josef Newgarden)
June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America (Alexander Rossi)
July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)
July 20 — Iowa 300 (Josef Newgarden)
July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Scott Dixon)
Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500 (Will Power)
Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Takuma Sato)
Aug. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, OR.
Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, CA.
