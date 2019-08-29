Listen Live Sports

Ineos-owned Nice signs Kasper Dolberg from Ajax

August 29, 2019 9:08 am
 
NICE, France (AP) — Nice has completed its first big transfer under Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership, signing Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg from Ajax.

The French club says the 21-year-old Dolberg “embodies both the future and the present.”

Ajax says it will get 20.5 million euros ($22.7 million) for Dolberg, who was under contract for three more seasons.

Dolberg missed Ajax’s Champions League playoff win on Wednesday to pass his medical in Nice.

Nice, coached by France great Patrick Vieira, missed out on European soccer by placing seventh in the French league last season.

Ratcliffe’s chemical company Ineos completed a takeover of Nice this week. Ineos also owns the cycling team of Tour de France champion Egan Bernal and has tried to buy English club Chelsea.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

