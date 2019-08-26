Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Isinbayeva calls for IAAF to lift Russia’s ban for worlds

August 26, 2019 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Olympic pole vault champion and current International Olympic Committee member Yelena Isinbayeva has called on the IAAF to lift Russia’s ban from international track and field in time for the world championships next month.

Russia has been suspended since 2015 over widespread doping, though the IAAF allows dozens of Russians to compete as neutrals.

In comments to Russian state news agency Tass, Isinbayeva says the IAAF “definitely” should reinstated Russia because “the criteria, the road-map points, which the (Russian) federation was issued have been completed.”

The IAAF has expressed concern Russia could be backsliding on earlier commitments, such as enforcing bans on coaches involved with doping. IAAF President Sebastian Coe told The Associated Press on Sunday that Russia could “technically” be reinstated for the world championships in Qatar.

Advertisement

Isinbayeva won the 2004 and 2008 Olympic titles but missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because of the ban on the Russian team, before joining the IOC.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution