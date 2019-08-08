Listen Live Sports

Jaguars-Ravens Stats

August 8, 2019 10:48 pm
 
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0— 0
Baltimore 10 6 10 3—29
First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 52, 10:18.

Bal_Snead 10 pass from L.Jackson (Vedvik kick), 1:17.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Vedvik 55, 7:10.

Bal_FG Vedvik 45, :01.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Vedvik 26, 9:55.

Bal_Cy.Jones 19 interception return (Vedvik kick), 8:20.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Vedvik 29, 6:20.

A_69,699.

___

Jac Bal
First downs 8 18
Total Net Yards 112 288
Rushes-yards 24-68 36-125
Passing 44 163
Punt Returns 2-15 2-24
Kickoff Returns 7-159 1-21
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 2-32
Comp-Att-Int 10-25-2 16-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-21 1-11
Punts 8-45.4 3-53.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-109 4-27
Time of Possession 28:30 31:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Armstead 8-22, Blue 5-20, Mays 8-20, McGough 1-3, Minshew 2-3. Baltimore, Hill 10-33, Turner 6-29, Dixon 4-21, McSorley 3-16, Edwards 6-12, Moore 1-9, Ervin 4-5, Callahan 2-0.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 7-14-0-46, T.Lee 0-3-1-0, McGough 3-8-1-19. Baltimore, L.Jackson 4-6-0-59, McSorley 9-22-1-85, Callahan 3-4-0-30.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, McBride 3-42, Swaim 1-6, Armstead 1-6, C..Board 1-5, Mays 1-2, Chark 1-2, Blue 1-1, Walker 1-1. Baltimore, Boykin 4-39, Modster 3-17, Moore 2-48, Hill 2-16, Andrews 2-11, Scott 1-25, Snead 1-10, Herdman 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

