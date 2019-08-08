Jaguars-Ravens Stats

|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0—
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|6
|10
|3—29
|First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 52, 10:18.
Bal_Snead 10 pass from L.Jackson (Vedvik kick), 1:17.
Bal_FG Vedvik 55, 7:10.
Bal_FG Vedvik 45, :01.
Bal_FG Vedvik 26, 9:55.
Bal_Cy.Jones 19 interception return (Vedvik kick), 8:20.
Bal_FG Vedvik 29, 6:20.
A_69,699.
___
|Jac
|Bal
|First downs
|8
|18
|Total Net Yards
|112
|288
|Rushes-yards
|24-68
|36-125
|Passing
|44
|163
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|2-24
|Kickoff Returns
|7-159
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|2-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-25-2
|16-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-21
|1-11
|Punts
|8-45.4
|3-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-109
|4-27
|Time of Possession
|28:30
|31:30
___
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Armstead 8-22, Blue 5-20, Mays 8-20, McGough 1-3, Minshew 2-3. Baltimore, Hill 10-33, Turner 6-29, Dixon 4-21, McSorley 3-16, Edwards 6-12, Moore 1-9, Ervin 4-5, Callahan 2-0.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 7-14-0-46, T.Lee 0-3-1-0, McGough 3-8-1-19. Baltimore, L.Jackson 4-6-0-59, McSorley 9-22-1-85, Callahan 3-4-0-30.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, McBride 3-42, Swaim 1-6, Armstead 1-6, C..Board 1-5, Mays 1-2, Chark 1-2, Blue 1-1, Walker 1-1. Baltimore, Boykin 4-39, Modster 3-17, Moore 2-48, Hill 2-16, Andrews 2-11, Scott 1-25, Snead 1-10, Herdman 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
