Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Jaguars receiver Lee practices for 1st time in nearly a year

August 17, 2019 5:34 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee is practicing for the first time since tearing three ligaments in his left knee last preseason.

Lee was removed from the physically unable to perform list Saturday and took part in drills for the first time since getting carted off the field during the team’s third exhibition game in 2018. His knee buckled when Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee made a helmet-first tackle in the first quarter.

Lee spent the next 51 weeks trying to get back on the field.

He says his goal is to be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City. He adds that he still doesn’t have full feeling in the lower part of his leg, just above the ankle.

Lee says “you could pinch me and I wouldn’t feel it.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

