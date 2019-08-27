Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jakobsen tops Bennett in photo finish, wins 4th Vuelta stage

August 27, 2019 1:06 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

EL PUIG, Spain (AP) — With his eyes closed, Fabio Jakobsen beat Sam Bennett in a photo finish to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, while Nicolas Roche kept the overall lead ahead of Nairo Quintana.

Jakobsen fended off a strong charge by Bennett in the final meters (yards) of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) ride from Cullera to El Puig on Spain’s eastern coast.

“I couldn’t see because I closed my eyes, Sam was so close,” said Jakobsen, who will turn 23 on Saturday. “I went for the line and threw my bike. When I saw people from the team cheering I knew I had won. This is a big one.”

It was the first Grand Tour stage win for the Dutch rider from team Deceuninck-Quiock Step.

Advertisement

“To win in a Grand Tour is one of the things you dream of as a sprinter,” Jakobsen said. “In my head I thought I could do it, but you never know for sure. To win a stage of La Vuelta wearing the colors of your country is amazing.”

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bennett won Monday’s third stage with team Bora-Hansgrohe.

“This one hurts a lot,” the Irishman said. “It was really hard to position myself in the final kilometers. On the last roundabout I lost many positions because I chose the wrong side. I really forced this one to happen but it just didn’t go as I hoped for.”

Roche, an Irishman with Team Sunweb, finished safely in the peloton. He will carry a two-second lead over Quintana entering Wednesday’s fifth stage, which will take riders 170 kilometers (105 miles) from the city of L’Eliana to a finish by an astronomical observatory in Arcos de las Salinas.

“I had to make sure we were out of trouble,” Roche said. “Tomorrow will be a completely different scenario. I expect fireworks from the Colombian riders. I know it is going to be very difficult to keep the red jersey, it might be very ambitious to aim at doing so, but I am going to do my best and fight until the last meter.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus