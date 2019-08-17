Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jason Line tops NHRA Pro Stock qualifying at Brainerd

August 17, 2019 7:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota driver Jason Line raced to his second Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier of the season and 55th overall Saturday at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Line’s Friday run of 6.606 seconds at 207.27 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro help up through the final two rounds Saturday.

“My car is really good. It’s certainly the best car I’ve had in years,” Line said. “We made four really good runs and that’s not always easy to do. It’s been very predictable and it’s doing what we ask it to, so that’s a good feeling.”

Brittany Force led Top Fuel qualifying, and Matt Hagan was the fastest in Funny Car. Force had a 3.722 at 328.14 in the final round Saturday. Hagan ran a 3.890 at 328.46 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US