...

Jets-Falcons Stats

August 15, 2019 11:22 pm
 
1 min read
New York 6 0 3 13—22
Atlanta 0 10 0 0—10
First Quarter

NYJ_Montgomery 1 run (kick failed), 11:05.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Tavecchio 24, 3:33.

Atl_I.Smith 4 run (Tavecchio kick), :33.

Third Quarter

NYJ_FG Bertolet 49, 5:20.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Burnett 9 pass from Falk (Bertolet kick), 11:38.

NYJ_Burgess 28 interception return (kick failed), 1:25.

A_70,037.

___

NYJ Atl
First downs 13 20
Total Net Yards 199 340
Rushes-yards 31-96 29-87
Passing 103 253
Punt Returns 3-16 3-18
Kickoff Returns 2-60 2-39
Interceptions Ret. 1-28 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-20-0 27-43-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 5-26
Punts 6-45.7 5-47.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 6-50 12-118
Time of Possession 25:21 34:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Montgomery 7-36, Powell 5-20, McGuire 5-14, Webb 1-13, Cannon 6-6, Darnold 1-3, Holmes 3-3, Falk 2-2, Siemian 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Ollison 9-44, I.Smith 5-13, Hill 4-12, Simms 2-8, Brooks-James 5-5, Ryan 2-3, Freeman 1-2, Blake 1-0.

PASSING_New York, Darnold 5-7-0-46, Siemian 2-4-0-10, Webb 2-5-0-10, Falk 4-4-0-41. Atlanta, Ryan 10-14-0-118, Schaub 8-10-0-76, Simms 9-19-1-85.

RECEIVING_New York, Ro.Anderson 3-32, Burnett 2-24, Enunwa 2-14, Cannon 2-9, McGuire 1-10, D.Brown 1-8, Thompson 1-8, Bellamy 1-2. Atlanta, Graham 4-55, I.Smith 3-45, D.Gray 3-45, Hooper 3-20, Ridley 2-28, Worton 2-20, Brooks-James 2-16, A.Gray 2-15, Zaccheaus 2-0, Hardy 1-15, Gage 1-11, Blake 1-5, Paulsen 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Tavecchio 52, Tavecchio 52.

