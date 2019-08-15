Jets-Falcons Stats

|New York
|6
|0
|3
|13—22
|Atlanta
|0
|10
|0
|0—10
|First Quarter
NYJ_Montgomery 1 run (kick failed), 11:05.
Atl_FG Tavecchio 24, 3:33.
Atl_I.Smith 4 run (Tavecchio kick), :33.
NYJ_FG Bertolet 49, 5:20.
NYJ_Burnett 9 pass from Falk (Bertolet kick), 11:38.
NYJ_Burgess 28 interception return (kick failed), 1:25.
A_70,037.
___
|NYJ
|Atl
|First downs
|13
|20
|Total Net Yards
|199
|340
|Rushes-yards
|31-96
|29-87
|Passing
|103
|253
|Punt Returns
|3-16
|3-18
|Kickoff Returns
|2-60
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-28
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-20-0
|27-43-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|5-26
|Punts
|6-45.7
|5-47.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|12-118
|Time of Possession
|25:21
|34:39
___
RUSHING_New York, Montgomery 7-36, Powell 5-20, McGuire 5-14, Webb 1-13, Cannon 6-6, Darnold 1-3, Holmes 3-3, Falk 2-2, Siemian 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Ollison 9-44, I.Smith 5-13, Hill 4-12, Simms 2-8, Brooks-James 5-5, Ryan 2-3, Freeman 1-2, Blake 1-0.
PASSING_New York, Darnold 5-7-0-46, Siemian 2-4-0-10, Webb 2-5-0-10, Falk 4-4-0-41. Atlanta, Ryan 10-14-0-118, Schaub 8-10-0-76, Simms 9-19-1-85.
RECEIVING_New York, Ro.Anderson 3-32, Burnett 2-24, Enunwa 2-14, Cannon 2-9, McGuire 1-10, D.Brown 1-8, Thompson 1-8, Bellamy 1-2. Atlanta, Graham 4-55, I.Smith 3-45, D.Gray 3-45, Hooper 3-20, Ridley 2-28, Worton 2-20, Brooks-James 2-16, A.Gray 2-15, Zaccheaus 2-0, Hardy 1-15, Gage 1-11, Blake 1-5, Paulsen 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Tavecchio 52, Tavecchio 52.
