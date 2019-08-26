Listen Live Sports

Jets sign veteran forward Gabriel Bourque

August 26, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran Gabriel Bourque to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 in the NHL.

The 28-year-old forward played for Colorado last season. He had two goals and six assists in 55 regular-season games and a goal in 12 playoff games.

The Quebecer has also played for Nashville. Over eight seasons with Nashville and Colorado, he has 97 points (38 goals, 59 assists). He has eight points (six goals, two assists) in the playoffs.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

