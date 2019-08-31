Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jonathan Lewis scores twice, Rapids beat Red Bulls 2-0

August 31, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored twice and the Colorado Rapids beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

Lewis opened the scoring for the Rapids (8-14-6) in the 14th minute. He took it from 30 yards out on the left wing and slotted it past goalkeeper Luis Robles into the right corner.

Robles made a pair of diving saves after the 70th minute to keep it a one-goal game until Lewis buried a right-footed blast from the top of the penalty area in the 87th minute.

Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard started his MLS career for the then-MetroStars in 1998 and Saturday night was his final visit to his former club. He made three saves to record the 211th shutout of his 21-year professional career.

Advertisement

The Red Bulls dropped to 12-12-5.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury