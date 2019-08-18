Listen Live Sports

Jones, Sun beat Wings 78-68, clinch playoff spot

August 18, 2019 5:48 pm
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 78-68 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.

Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season, and Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and nine assists. Connecticut (19-8) has won three games in a row and eight of 10.

Shekinna Stricklen converted a 3-point play to make it 35-32 with 39 seconds left in the first half and Connecticut led the rest of the way. Allisha Gray’s layup with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter cut the Wings’ deficit to six, but Thomas answered with a 3-point play to spark a 9-0 spurt that pushed the Sun’s lead to 78-63 with 1:47 to go.

Gray tied her career best with 22 points for Dallas (9-18). Arike Ogunbowale added 20, and Isabelle Harrison had 11 points and tied her career high with 13 rebounds.

