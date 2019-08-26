Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Josh Jackson earns job as Maryland starting quarterback

August 26, 2019 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson will be Maryland’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s opener against Howard.

First-year coach Michael Locksley made the announcement Monday, saying Jackson won the job after “an extremely tight camp battle” with Tyrrell Pigrome.

Jackson earned his undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech before transferring to Maryland in May. The junior started all 13 games for the Hokies in 2017 as a redshirt freshman and started the first three games last year before sustaining a season-ending leg injury.

Two years ago, Jackson led all Power Five freshman with 2,991 yards passing and ranked second with 20 touchdown passes. He also ran for 324 yards and six scores.

Advertisement

Pigrome played well last year for the Terrapins and may see action as the backup.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Locksley says, “We’ll find ways to utilize each of their talents, but are confident with Josh leading the team.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution