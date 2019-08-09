Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jury deadlocks on sentencing man in wife’s 1999 killing

August 9, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A jury that convicted a former Houston-area high school football coach for a second time in his pregnant wife’s 1999 killing could not decide on a sentence, so the judge has declared a mistrial for that portion of the trial.

The judge Friday declared the mistrial for the sentencing of David Mark Temple after the Harris County jury couldn’t agree on a punishment after 19 hours of deliberation. The conviction will stand, but a new jury will have to be seated to determine the sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking a life prison term.

Belinda Temple was a high school teacher who was seven months pregnant when she was killed in January 1999. A jury convicted her husband of murder in 2007, but Texas’ top criminal court overturned that conviction in 2016 because prosecutors had withheld evidence.

Advertisement

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot