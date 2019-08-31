Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kamara scores twice, DC United blanks Montreal 3-0

August 31, 2019 10:08 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice in the first half and D.C. United blanked Montreal 3-0 on Saturday night, dealing a blow to the Impact’s playoff chances.

Paul Arriola also scored for D.C. United (11-10-9). The victory ended a three-game losing skid for United, who was without suspended captain and leading scorer Wayne Rooney. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid made four saves for his 10th shutout of the season.

Evan Bush conceded three goals on four shots for the slumping Impact (11-15-4), who have lost eight of their last 11 MLS matches.

The win propelled D.C. into fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 42 points. Montreal fell below the playoff line into eighth with 37 points and four games left to play this season — three of those are at home.

