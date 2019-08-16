Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 8 1 3 6 Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Davis lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .311 1-Altherr pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .258 Frazier dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .207 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Nido c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 b-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Tejada 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Guillorme ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .184

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 4 8 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Soler dh 1 0 1 0 3 0 .261 Phillips rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Starling cf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .214 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .177 Viloria c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Lopez ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222

New York 001 000 000_1 8 1 Kansas City 000 020 02x_4 8 1

a-struck out for Tejada in the 7th. b-singled for Nido in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E_Panik (1), Merrifield (10). LOB_New York 9, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (25), Viloria (4), Lopez (15), Dozier (22). HR_O’Hearn (7), off Díaz. RBIs_Conforto (69), Viloria (8), Lopez (17), Phillips (1), Starling (8). SB_Phillips (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Frazier, Lagares, Rosario); Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn 2, Gordon). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Kansas City 2 for 12.

LIDP_Tejada. GIDP_Davis, Frazier, Viloria.

DP_New York 1 (Panik, Rosario, Alonso); Kansas City 3 (Phillips, Lopez, Phillips; Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn; Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 8-6 6 5 2 2 2 6 90 3.86 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.66 Brach 0 2 2 2 1 0 9 7.71 Díaz 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.44

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, W, 2-3 6 5 1 0 2 3 80 3.68 Newberry, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.93 Barlow, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.07 Hill, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.54 Kennedy, S, 21-24 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 2.98

Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 3-2, Hill 1-0. HBP_Montgomery (Conforto). WP_Montgomery(2).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, John Libka; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:01. A_21,439 (37,903).

