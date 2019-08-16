Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|3
|6
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Davis lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|1-Altherr pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|b-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Tejada 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Guillorme ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|4
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Soler dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.261
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.214
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Viloria c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|New York
|001
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|02x_4
|8
|1
a-struck out for Tejada in the 7th. b-singled for Nido in the 9th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th.
E_Panik (1), Merrifield (10). LOB_New York 9, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (25), Viloria (4), Lopez (15), Dozier (22). HR_O’Hearn (7), off Díaz. RBIs_Conforto (69), Viloria (8), Lopez (17), Phillips (1), Starling (8). SB_Phillips (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Frazier, Lagares, Rosario); Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn 2, Gordon). RISP_New York 1 for 9; Kansas City 2 for 12.
LIDP_Tejada. GIDP_Davis, Frazier, Viloria.
DP_New York 1 (Panik, Rosario, Alonso); Kansas City 3 (Phillips, Lopez, Phillips; Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn; Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 8-6
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|90
|3.86
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.66
|Brach
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|7.71
|Díaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.44
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 2-3
|6
|
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|80
|3.68
|Newberry, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.93
|Barlow, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.07
|Hill, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.54
|Kennedy, S, 21-24
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.98
Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 3-2, Hill 1-0. HBP_Montgomery (Conforto). WP_Montgomery(2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, John Libka; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:01. A_21,439 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.