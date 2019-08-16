Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

August 16, 2019 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 31 4 8 4
Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0
Davis lf 4 1 2 0 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0
Altherr pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 1 0 1 0
Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 Phillips rf 3 0 0 1
Frazier dh 4 0 1 0 Starling cf 4 0 1 1
Lagares cf 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 1 0
Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Viloria c 4 1 1 1
Nido c 2 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 1
Ramos ph 1 0 1 0
Tejada 3b 2 0 0 0
Guillorme ph-3b 1 0 0 0
New York 001 000 000 1
Kansas City 000 020 02x 4

E_Panik (1), Merrifield (10). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_New York 9, Kansas City 7. 2B_Soler (25), Viloria (4), Lopez (15), Dozier (22). HR_O’Hearn (7). SB_Phillips (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Syndergaard L,8-6 6 5 2 2 2 6
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach 0 2 2 2 1 0
Díaz 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Montgomery W,2-3 6 5 1 0 2 3
Newberry H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hill H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy S,21-24 1 2 0 0 1 1

Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Montgomery (Conforto). WP_Montgomery(2).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, John Libka; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:01. A_21,439 (37,903).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US