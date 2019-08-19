Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

August 19, 2019 10:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 6 5 3 8
Merrifield dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .299
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Dozier 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .290
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Cuthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Starling cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210
Arteaga ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183
Lopez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .227
Dini c 4 2 1 1 0 0 .143
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 5 7
Villar ss 4 1 2 1 1 2 .276
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Santander cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Peterson lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .229
a-Wilkerson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319
Stewart rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .162
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .245
Kansas City 000 003 200_5 6 2
Baltimore 010 001 101_4 7 1

a-pinch hit for Peterson in the 6th.

E_Dozier (6), Soler (3), Alberto (10). LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stewart (1), Alberto (18). HR_Lopez (2), off Ynoa; Dini (1), off Ynoa; Villar (16), off Newberry; Ruiz (8), off Kennedy. RBIs_Merrifield (64), Dozier 2 (69), Lopez (20), Dini (1), Stewart 2 (2), Villar (55), Ruiz (34).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Arteaga); Baltimore 3 (Santander 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 8.

GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert; Lopez, Dozier, Cuthbert; Dozier, Lopez, Cuthbert, Dozier).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 2-7 5 2 1 1 2 2 63 6.25
Newberry, H, 4 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 3.21
Hill, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.32
Barlow, H, 9 1 2 1 1 2 2 35 5.15
McCarthy, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.27
Kennedy, S, 22-25 1 2 1 1 0 1 26 3.10
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 8-9 5 4 3 2 2 4 94 3.75
Ynoa 2 2 2 2 0 2 20 6.11
Castro 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 4.57

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Ynoa 3-0. HBP_López (Severino), Newberry (Mancini). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_11,659 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars