Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|3
|8
|
|Merrifield dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.290
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Lopez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Dini c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|5
|7
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.276
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Santander cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Peterson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Wilkerson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.162
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|200_5
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|101_4
|7
|1
a-pinch hit for Peterson in the 6th.
E_Dozier (6), Soler (3), Alberto (10). LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stewart (1), Alberto (18). HR_Lopez (2), off Ynoa; Dini (1), off Ynoa; Villar (16), off Newberry; Ruiz (8), off Kennedy. RBIs_Merrifield (64), Dozier 2 (69), Lopez (20), Dini (1), Stewart 2 (2), Villar (55), Ruiz (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Arteaga); Baltimore 3 (Santander 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 8.
GIDP_Ruiz.
DP_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert; Lopez, Dozier, Cuthbert; Dozier, Lopez, Cuthbert, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 2-7
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|63
|6.25
|Newberry, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.21
|Hill, H, 7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.32
|Barlow, H, 9
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|35
|5.15
|McCarthy, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.27
|Kennedy, S, 22-25
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|3.10
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 8-9
|5
|
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|94
|3.75
|Ynoa
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|6.11
|Castro
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|4.57
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Ynoa 3-0. HBP_López (Severino), Newberry (Mancini). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:05. A_11,659 (45,971).
