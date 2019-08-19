Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 6 5 3 8 Merrifield dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .299 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Dozier 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .290 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210 Arteaga ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183 Lopez 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .227 Dini c 4 2 1 1 0 0 .143

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 5 7 Villar ss 4 1 2 1 1 2 .276 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275 Santander cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Peterson lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .229 a-Wilkerson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319 Stewart rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .162 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .245

Kansas City 000 003 200_5 6 2 Baltimore 010 001 101_4 7 1

a-pinch hit for Peterson in the 6th.

E_Dozier (6), Soler (3), Alberto (10). LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stewart (1), Alberto (18). HR_Lopez (2), off Ynoa; Dini (1), off Ynoa; Villar (16), off Newberry; Ruiz (8), off Kennedy. RBIs_Merrifield (64), Dozier 2 (69), Lopez (20), Dini (1), Stewart 2 (2), Villar (55), Ruiz (34).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Arteaga); Baltimore 3 (Santander 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 8.

GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Dozier, Cuthbert; Lopez, Dozier, Cuthbert; Dozier, Lopez, Cuthbert, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 2-7 5 2 1 1 2 2 63 6.25 Newberry, H, 4 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 21 3.21 Hill, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.32 Barlow, H, 9 1 2 1 1 2 2 35 5.15 McCarthy, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.27 Kennedy, S, 22-25 1 2 1 1 0 1 26 3.10

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 8-9 5 4 3 2 2 4 94 3.75 Ynoa 2 2 2 2 0 2 20 6.11 Castro 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 4.57

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Ynoa 3-0. HBP_López (Severino), Newberry (Mancini). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_11,659 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.