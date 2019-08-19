Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

August 19, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Kansas City Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 6 5 Totals 31 4 7 4
Merrifield dh 5 1 1 1 Villar ss 4 1 2 1
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0
Dozier 3b 3 0 1 2 Santander cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0
Cuthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 Peterson lf 2 1 1 0
Starling cf 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Arteaga ss 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0
Lopez 2b 4 2 2 1 Stewart rf 4 0 2 2
Dini c 4 2 1 1 Severino c 3 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 1
Kansas City 000 003 200 5
Baltimore 010 001 101 4

E_Dozier (6), Soler (3), Alberto (10). DP_Kansas City 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stewart (1), Alberto (18). HR_Lopez (2), Dini (1), Villar (16), Ruiz (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
López W,2-7 5 2 1 1 2 2
Newberry H,4 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Hill H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow H,9 1 2 1 1 2 2
McCarthy H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,22-25 1 2 1 1 0 1
Baltimore
Means L,8-9 5 4 3 2 2 4
Ynoa 2 2 2 2 0 2
Castro 2 0 0 0 1 2

Means pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_López (Severino), Newberry (Mancini). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_11,659 (45,971).

