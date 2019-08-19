Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Merrifield dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Santander cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Dini c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|200
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|101
|—
|4
E_Dozier (6), Soler (3), Alberto (10). DP_Kansas City 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stewart (1), Alberto (18). HR_Lopez (2), Dini (1), Villar (16), Ruiz (8).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López W,2-7
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Newberry H,4
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hill H,7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow H,9
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|McCarthy H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,22-25
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means L,8-9
|5
|
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Ynoa
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Castro
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Means pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
HBP_López (Severino), Newberry (Mancini). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:05. A_11,659 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.