Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Kansas City Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 6 5 Totals 31 4 7 4 Merrifield dh 5 1 1 1 Villar ss 4 1 2 1 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 3 0 1 2 Santander cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 Peterson lf 2 1 1 0 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Arteaga ss 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 2 2 1 Stewart rf 4 0 2 2 Dini c 4 2 1 1 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 2 1 1 1

Kansas City 000 003 200 — 5 Baltimore 010 001 101 — 4

E_Dozier (6), Soler (3), Alberto (10). DP_Kansas City 3, Baltimore 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 7. 2B_Stewart (1), Alberto (18). HR_Lopez (2), Dini (1), Villar (16), Ruiz (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City López W,2-7 5 2 1 1 2 2 Newberry H,4 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Hill H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Barlow H,9 1 2 1 1 2 2 McCarthy H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kennedy S,22-25 1 2 1 1 0 1

Baltimore Means L,8-9 5 4 3 2 2 4 Ynoa 2 2 2 2 0 2 Castro 2 0 0 0 1 2

Means pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_López (Severino), Newberry (Mancini). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:05. A_11,659 (45,971).

