Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 2 10 Semien ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .276 Grossman rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .253 Chapman 3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .259 Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Canha cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .277 Brown lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .214 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208 Herrmann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Joseph dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 5 2 5 Merrifield 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .301 Soler dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .251 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .282 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .177 Starling rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Viloria c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .229 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238

Oakland 200 020 000_4 8 0 Kansas City 002 011 20x_6 9 0

LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (1), Soler (26). HR_Semien (24), off Junis; Canha (23), off Junis; Dozier (23), off Roark; O’Hearn (10), off Roark. RBIs_Semien (71), Brown (2), Canha 2 (48), Dozier 3 (73), Soler (93), O’Hearn (25). CS_Viloria (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Profar 2, Chapman, Grossman); Kansas City 4 (Phillips, Gordon, O’Hearn, Lopez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Starling, Gordon. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 6 5 4 4 1 4 92 3.30 Treinen, L, 6-5 0 3 2 2 1 0 10 4.86 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.75 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.13

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 6 7 4 4 1 5 99 4.93 Hill, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.71 Kennedy, S, 23-26 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.61

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 3-1. HBP_Junis (Chapman), Roark 2 (Merrifield,Gordon), Buchter (Starling).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:33. A_15,049 (37,903).

