Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|2
|10
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Grossman rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Chapman 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Pinder 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Herrmann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Joseph dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|2
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.177
|Starling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Oakland
|200
|020
|000_4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|011
|20x_6
|9
|0
LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (1), Soler (26). HR_Semien (24), off Junis; Canha (23), off Junis; Dozier (23), off Roark; O’Hearn (10), off Roark. RBIs_Semien (71), Brown (2), Canha 2 (48), Dozier 3 (73), Soler (93), O’Hearn (25). CS_Viloria (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Profar 2, Chapman, Grossman); Kansas City 4 (Phillips, Gordon, O’Hearn, Lopez). RISP_Oakland 0 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Starling, Gordon. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|92
|3.30
|Treinen, L, 6-5
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4.86
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.75
|Buchter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.13
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|99
|4.93
|Hill, W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.71
|Kennedy, S, 23-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.61
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 3-1. HBP_Junis (Chapman), Roark 2 (Merrifield,Gordon), Buchter (Starling).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:33. A_15,049 (37,903).
