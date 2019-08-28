Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

August 28, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 31 6 9 5
Semien ss 5 1 2 1 Merrifield 2b 3 2 2 0
Grossman rf 5 0 2 0 Soler dh 3 1 1 1
Chapman 3b 1 1 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 3
Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1
Canha cf 3 1 1 2 Starling rf 3 0 0 0
Brown lf 4 0 1 1 Viloria c 3 0 1 0
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0
Herrmann c 4 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0
Joseph dh 4 0 0 0
Oakland 200 020 000 4
Kansas City 002 011 20x 6

DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (1), Soler (26). HR_Semien (24), Canha (23), Dozier (23), O’Hearn (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Roark 6 5 4 4 1 4
Treinen, L, 6-5 0 3 2 2 1 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Junis 6 7 4 4 1 5
Hill, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Kennedy, S, 23-26 1 1 0 0 1 2

Treinen pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Junis (Chapman), Roark 2 (Merrifield,Gordon), Buchter (Starling).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:33. A_15,049 (37,903).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins