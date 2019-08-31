Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|3
|9
|
|Villar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Santander dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.291
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.173
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Núñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Sisco c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|5
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|.300
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Dozier 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.184
|Starling rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Viloria c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Phillips cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Baltimore
|000
|140
|000_5
|5
|2
|Kansas City
|010
|300
|12x_7
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Wilkerson in the 9th.
E_Wilkerson (2), Sisco (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 9. HR_Santander (16), off López; Sisco (8), off López; Santander (16), off Hill; Starling (3), off Bundy; Dozier (24), off Harvey. RBIs_Santander 4 (47), Sisco (20), Starling (9), Phillips (4), Lopez (25), Merrifield 2 (68), Dozier 2 (75). SB_Phillips (2). SF_Phillips, Merrifield 2. S_Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); Kansas City 6 (O’Hearn, Merrifield, Soler, Viloria, Gordon). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 11.
Runners moved up_Villar, Lopez, Dozier. GIDP_Ruiz.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, O’Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|6
|
|6
|4
|3
|3
|7
|104
|4.96
|Harvey, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|1.80
|Fry, L, 1-6
|0
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.65
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.57
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|82
|6.61
|Hill
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|4.13
|Barlow, W, 3-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.71
|Kennedy, S, 24-27
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.54
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-2, Hill 2-2, Barlow 1-0. IBB_off Castro (Soler). HBP_Hill (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:54. A_18,385 (37,903).
