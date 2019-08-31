Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 


Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

August 31, 2019
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 5 5 3 9
Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279
Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Santander dh 4 2 2 4 0 2 .291
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321
Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .173
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
a-Núñez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Sisco c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .219
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 8 7 5 9
Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 2 1 2 .300
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .253
Dozier 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .278
Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259
O’Hearn 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .184
Starling rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .211
Viloria c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .233
Phillips cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Lopez ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .234
Baltimore 000 140 000_5 5 2
Kansas City 010 300 12x_7 8 0

a-grounded out for Wilkerson in the 9th.

E_Wilkerson (2), Sisco (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 9. HR_Santander (16), off López; Sisco (8), off López; Santander (16), off Hill; Starling (3), off Bundy; Dozier (24), off Harvey. RBIs_Santander 4 (47), Sisco (20), Starling (9), Phillips (4), Lopez (25), Merrifield 2 (68), Dozier 2 (75). SB_Phillips (2). SF_Phillips, Merrifield 2. S_Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); Kansas City 6 (O’Hearn, Merrifield, Soler, Viloria, Gordon). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Villar, Lopez, Dozier. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, O’Hearn).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 6 6 4 3 3 7 104 4.96
Harvey, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 1.80
Fry, L, 1-6 0 1 2 0 0 0 6 4.65
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.57
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 4 2-3 4 4 4 2 6 82 6.61
Hill 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 28 4.13
Barlow, W, 3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 4.71
Kennedy, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.54

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-2, Hill 2-2, Barlow 1-0. IBB_off Castro (Soler). HBP_Hill (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:54. A_18,385 (37,903).

