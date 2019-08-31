Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 5 5 3 9 Villar ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .279 Mancini rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Santander dh 4 2 2 4 0 2 .291 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .173 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 a-Núñez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Sisco c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .219

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 8 7 5 9 Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 2 1 2 .300 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .253 Dozier 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .278 Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259 O’Hearn 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .184 Starling rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .211 Viloria c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .233 Phillips cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Lopez ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .234

Baltimore 000 140 000_5 5 2 Kansas City 010 300 12x_7 8 0

a-grounded out for Wilkerson in the 9th.

E_Wilkerson (2), Sisco (6). LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 9. HR_Santander (16), off López; Sisco (8), off López; Santander (16), off Hill; Starling (3), off Bundy; Dozier (24), off Harvey. RBIs_Santander 4 (47), Sisco (20), Starling (9), Phillips (4), Lopez (25), Merrifield 2 (68), Dozier 2 (75). SB_Phillips (2). SF_Phillips, Merrifield 2. S_Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); Kansas City 6 (O’Hearn, Merrifield, Soler, Viloria, Gordon). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Villar, Lopez, Dozier. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, O’Hearn).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 6 6 4 3 3 7 104 4.96 Harvey, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 1.80 Fry, L, 1-6 0 1 2 0 0 0 6 4.65 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.57

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 4 2-3 4 4 4 2 6 82 6.61 Hill 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 28 4.13 Barlow, W, 3-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 4.71 Kennedy, S, 24-27 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.54

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 3-2, Hill 2-2, Barlow 1-0. IBB_off Castro (Soler). HBP_Hill (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:54. A_18,385 (37,903).

